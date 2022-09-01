Mental Health Pop-Up Market 2022

Hard Feelings outdoor event featuring local artists whose work intersects with mental health. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2021 (rain date Sept. 11), 12-5 pm. South-west corner of Christie Pits Park, 750 Bloor St W.

Hard Feelings Mental Health is a non-profit committed to reducing barriers and increasing access to low-cost mental health supports. Learn more at hardfeelings.org.

Instagram: @hardfeelingsto