Mid Town Christmas Fair

Nov 8, 2022

Join us at Christ Church Deer Park’s Holy and Holly Christmas Fair, November 26, 10 am –  2pm, at 1570 Yonge street, just two blocks north of St. Clair. An event that promises all the fun, warmth, and unique gift-finds you can imagine this holiday season! Come check out our silent auction and sweet treats from our bake shoppe. Take in some early holiday shopping – including beautiful handcrafted items – from unique artists and vendors. Kids Zone, cafe, and carol-sing-along, too! Proceeds from this event will support our programs and community outreach. www.christchurchdeerpark.org

Location Address - 1570 Yonge Street

Event Price - FREE!

Sat, Nov 26th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to @ 10:00 AM

Market or Showcase

Festivals

