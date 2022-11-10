Mid Town Christmas Fair

Join us at Christ Church Deer Park’s Holy and Holly Christmas Fair, November 26, 10 am – 2pm, at 1570 Yonge street, just two blocks north of St. Clair. An event that promises all the fun, warmth, and unique gift-finds you can imagine this holiday season! Come check out our silent auction and sweet treats from our bake shoppe. Take in some early holiday shopping – including beautiful handcrafted items – from unique artists and vendors. Kids Zone, cafe, and carol-sing-along, too! Proceeds from this event will support our programs and community outreach. www.christchurchdeerpark.org