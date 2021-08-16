COVID-19

Parkdale Antique & Collectibles Market

Antiques, collectibles, vinyl LP, vintage fashion, jewellery and watches. Find your personal treasures! Aug 23 from 9 am-5 pm. Free.

Aug 16, 2021

Antiques, collectibles, vinyl LP, vintage fashion, jewellery and watches. Find your personal treasures! Aug 23 from 9 am-5 pm. Free admission. theparkdalehall.ca

Hosted at the historic newly renovated Parkdale Theater.

Vendor inquiries welcome.

Event Price - Free admission

Location - Parkdale Village

Your Email Address - alex.chan@theparkdalehall.ca

Venue Address - 1605 Queen St W.

2021-08-23 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-08-23 @ 05:00 PM

1605 Queen St W., 1605 Queen St West

Market or Showcase

Community Events

Parkdale Village

