Parkdale Antique & Collectibles Market

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Antiques, collectibles, vinyl LP, vintage fashion, jewellery and watches. Find your personal treasures! Aug 23 from 9 am-5 pm. Free.
Antiques, collectibles, vinyl LP, vintage fashion, jewellery and watches. Find your personal treasures! Aug 23 from 9 am-5 pm. Free admission. theparkdalehall.ca
Hosted at the historic newly renovated Parkdale Theater.
Vendor inquiries welcome.
Event Price - Free admission
Location - Parkdale Village
Your Email Address - alex.chan@theparkdalehall.ca
Venue Address - 1605 Queen St W.