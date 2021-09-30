Rethink Breast Cancer Pop-Up

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 30, 2021

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) and Rethink Breast Cancer is celebrating 20 years of advocating, supporting and bringing awareness to a younger generation affected by breast cancer. To celebrate, Rethink Breast Cancer is hosting a 20th Anniversary Pop-Up at Stackt Market. 

Over 10 local and global brands will be featured with exclusive products and merchandise supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds from all sales will help fund Rethink’s ongoing efforts to educate and empower young women concerned about and affected by breast cancer. Exclusive products will feature everything from fashion and beauty to jewellery and more.

We hope to see you there!

Additional Details

Location Address - 28 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R5

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 560571

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Wed, Oct 13th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM

Location
Stackt Market

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Benefits

Event Tags

