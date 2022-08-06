Riverside Common Sundays: Art in The Park

Join us Sunday August 14th, 11AM-4PM for ‘Art in The Park’ at Riverside Common Park (657 Queen St. East). Everyone is welcome to enjoy this event hosted by The Artists’ Network including an artists’ market, interactive pop-ups, live music & more. This is a great opportunity to meet local artists and find that perfect piece for your home. More details at https://riversidecommonevents-aug14th.eventbrite.ca