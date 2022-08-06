Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Riverside Common Sundays: Art in The Park

Aug 5, 2022

Riverside Common Sundays: Art in The Park

13 13 people viewed this event.

Join us Sunday August 14th, 11AM-4PM for ‘Art in The Park’ at Riverside Common Park (657 Queen St. East). Everyone is welcome to enjoy this event hosted by The Artists’ Network including an artists’ market, interactive pop-ups, live music & more. This is a great opportunity to meet local artists and find that perfect piece for your home. More details at https://riversidecommonevents-aug14th.eventbrite.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 657 Queen St E

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 14th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 04:00 PM

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine