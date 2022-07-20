Riverside Common Sundays: Vegan & Eco Market

On July 31st, the Vegan Market is back at Riverside Common (657 Queen E) from 11 am-4 pm! This monthly series is presented in collaboration with Animal Liberation Kitchen and other vegan and eco-sustainable lifestyle focused vendors including with artisans, food/drink and services. Live music, Kids/ Family Corner activities, and more fun are in store for everyone! More details at https://riversidecommonevents-july31st.eventbrite.ca/