Riverside Common Sundays: Vegan & Eco Market

Jul 20, 2022

On July 31st, the Vegan Market is back at Riverside Common (657 Queen E) from 11 am-4 pm! This monthly series is presented in collaboration with Animal Liberation Kitchen and other vegan and eco-sustainable lifestyle focused vendors including with artisans, food/drink and services. Live music, Kids/ Family Corner activities, and more fun are in store for everyone! More details at https://riversidecommonevents-july31st.eventbrite.ca/

Sun, Jul 31st, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 04:00 PM

