Roundhouse Farmers Market

Weekly winter indoor Farmers Market, located through Bay 10 of the Roundhouse Building. Local farmers and food entrepreneurs, a different market every week. Seasonal, local and sustainable vendors. Occasional local authors, crafters, food demos. Fully COVID protocols compliant. Located between the Steamwhistle Brewing Co and The Toronto Railway Museum in the historic Roundhouse Building.
Location Address - 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9
Event Price - free!
