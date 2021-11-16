Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Roundhouse Farmers Market

Nov 16, 2021

Roundhouse Farmers Market

19 19 people viewed this event.

Weekly winter indoor Farmers Market, located through Bay 10 of the Roundhouse Building. Local farmers and food entrepreneurs, a different market every week. Seasonal, local and sustainable vendors. Occasional local authors, crafters, food demos. Fully COVID protocols compliant. Located between the Steamwhistle Brewing Co and The Toronto Railway Museum in the historic Roundhouse Building. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 255 Bremner, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3M9

Event Price - free!

Location ID - 563036

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 03:00 PM

Location
Roundhouse Park

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Food & Drink

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine