Roundhouse Farmers Market

Nov 24, 2021

Weekly winter indoor Farmers Market, located inside Bay 10 of the Roundhouse Building. Every Sunday year-round 11 am-3pm. Local farmers and food entrepreneurs, a different market every week. Seasonal, local and sustainable vendors. Occasional local authors, crafters, food demos. Fully COVID protocols compliant. Located between the Steamwhistle Brewing Co and The Toronto Railway Museum in the historic Roundhouse Building. 

You can contact them directly at: roundhousefm@gmail.com

Location Address - 255 Bremner Blvd inside Bay #10

Event Price - free

Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Sun, Jan 30th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM

Market or Showcase

Food & Drink

