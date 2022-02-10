Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

RoundHouse Farmer’s Market

Feb 10, 2022

RoundHouse Farmer’s Market

20 20 people viewed this event.

Weekly winter indoor Farmers Market in downtown Toronto! Located through Bay 10 of the Roundhouse Building at the SteamWhistle Building. Delicious food, fresh produce, local farmers and food entrepreneurs. Seasonal, local and sustainable vendors. Occasional local authors, crafters, food demos. Fully COVID protocols compliant. Located between the Steamwhistle Brewing Co and The Toronto Railway Museum in the historic Roundhouse Building. 

You can contact them directly at: roundhousefm@gmail.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 255 Bremner Blvd

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Sun, Feb 20th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 03:00 PM

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Food & Drink

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine