RoundHouse Farmer’s Market

Weekly winter indoor Farmers Market in downtown Toronto! Located through Bay 10 of the Roundhouse Building at the SteamWhistle Building. Delicious food, fresh produce, local farmers and food entrepreneurs. Seasonal, local and sustainable vendors. Occasional local authors, crafters, food demos. Fully COVID protocols compliant. Located between the Steamwhistle Brewing Co and The Toronto Railway Museum in the historic Roundhouse Building.

You can contact them directly at: roundhousefm@gmail.com