Aug 23, 2021

St. Andrew’s Harvest Pop-up Farmers’ Market

Local growers and artisans to Maryvale and surrounding Scarborough neighbourhoods. Fridays Sep 3 to Oct 8 from 2-6 pm. The Church of St. Andrew Scarborough, 2333 Victoria Park. https://scarboroughfarmersmarket.ca

We thank our supporters, Feeding the City, Toronto Food Policy Council, Feed Scarborough, Scarborough Co-op, Malvern Urban Farm, and TAIBU Community Health Centre. Come celebrate the harvest with us!

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Your Email Address - scarboroughfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Venue Address - 2333 Victoria Park Ave, Scarborough ON, M1R 1W6

Date And Time
2021-09-03 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-10-08 @ 06:00 PM

Location
2333 Victoria Park Ave, Scarborough ON, M1R 1W6, The Church of St. Andrew, Scarborough

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

