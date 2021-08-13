Sunday Artisan & Vintage Market at Evergreen Brick Works

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Meet and shop local arts & vintage vendors, enjoy delicious food and drink, and explore surrounding nature trails, all at.
Meet and shop local arts & vintage vendors, enjoy delicious food and drink, and explore surrounding nature trails, all at a reimagined historic brick factory. Second Sunday of each month.
Now in partnership with Ontario Vintage Market!
See our full vendor list at evergreen.ca/sunday-artisan-vintage-market
Free to attend. No registration required.
Event Price - Free
Location - Evergreen Brick Works
Your Email Address - communications@evergreen.ca
Venue Address - Evergreen Brick Works