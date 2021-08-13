COVID-19

Aug 13, 2021

Sunday Artisan & Vintage Market at Evergreen Brick Works

Meet and shop local arts & vintage vendors, enjoy delicious food and drink, and explore surrounding nature trails, all at a reimagined historic brick factory. Second Sunday of each month.

Now in partnership with Ontario Vintage Market!

See our full vendor list at evergreen.ca/sunday-artisan-vintage-market

Free to attend. No registration required.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Location - Evergreen Brick Works

Your Email Address - communications@evergreen.ca

Venue Address - Evergreen Brick Works

Date And Time
2021-10-10 @ 11:00 AM to
2021-10-10 @ 04:00 PM

Location
Evergreen Brick Works, 550 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Evergreen Brick Works

Event Tags

