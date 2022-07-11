Readers' Choice 2021

Sundays at Riverside Common: Arthaus x NoHa Collective

Jul 11, 2022

Join ArtHaus and NoHa Collective at Riverside Common Park (657 Queen E) on Sunday, July 17th in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood!! Enjoy 11am-4pm: a Curated Market featuring local artisans, Live Music by an incredible lineup of local musicians including Sakako, Enrii Mart, and Divine Lightbody, PLUS kids/family activities and more fun for everyone! Click the link to RSVP for a chance to win free Riverside merch!

Additional Details

Location Address - 657 Queen St E

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 17th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to 04:00 PM

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Music

NOW Magazine