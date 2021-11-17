The Community Market – Holiday Edition

The Community Market will feature 30+ vendors, a trivia segment with games and prizes and Kensington Brewing Company slanging brews with a portion of every beer sold being donated to a local nonprofit organization.

The market will feature confectionery, fashion designers, jewellers, visual artists and many other entrepreneurs with a focus on locally sourced and designed, small batch, hand craft wares.

The trivia segment will be hosted by Arianne Tong and their brand Question Everything Trivia(@qetrivia) with prizes from some of our vendors and other generous donors to be won.

Participation for the trivia is donation based and will go towards the funds we are raising for the nonprofit.

Suggested donation is $10 but Pay What You Can is more than acceptable.

Market Hours run from 5-11pm with the bar serving from open to close.

Trivia will run from 7-9pm but we suggesting coming early to claim a seat or space. Tickets at eventbrite.ca