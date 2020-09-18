NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Eco Lifestyle Market – Holiday Market

The Eco Lifestyle Market – Holiday Market

Give greener gifts this holiday season. We have curated a selection of local, handcrafted, sustainable, eco- friendly and wellness goods vendors. Join us December 13, 11 am-6 pm at The Great Hall (1087 Queen West). Admission is FREE, little ones friendly and four-legged friends are welcome.

To RSVP/See the sellers: facebook.com/events/806848166508606

