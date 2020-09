The Leslieville Flea’s kick off to fall market. Shop from a curated selection of handcrafted, vintage and artisanal items. Stroll 3 acres of the Ashbridges Estates grounds and check out what’s new. 10 am-5 pm.

Note; To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors, there will be physical distancing measures as well as the use of masks and hand sanitizer.