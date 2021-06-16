The Leslieville Flea at Ashbridge Estate

The Leslieville Flea is back in person this summer at Ashbridge Estate (1444 Queen Street East): July 11, August 8, September 12 and October 3. Time: 10 am-5 pm. Free admission. leslievilleflea.com

Shop from a curated selection of handcrafted, vintage and artisanal items. Stroll 3 acres of Ashbridge Estate’s grounds, reconnect with your favourite vendors and check out what’s new. Stay up to date on participating vendors @leslievilleflea on Instagram.

Note: To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors, we will be implementing physical distancing measures as well as the use of masks and sanitizer.