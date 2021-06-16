Election

Best Movies on Netflix

The Leslieville Flea at Ashbridge Estate

The Leslieville Flea is back in person this summer at Ashbridge Estate (1444 Queen Street East): July 11,  August 8, September 12 and.

Jun 16, 2021

The Leslieville Flea at Ashbridge Estate

3842 3842 people viewed this event.

The Leslieville Flea is back in person this summer at Ashbridge Estate (1444 Queen Street East): July 11,  August 8, September 12 and October 3. Time: 10 am-5 pm. Free admission. leslievilleflea.com

Shop from a curated selection of handcrafted, vintage and artisanal items. Stroll 3 acres of Ashbridge Estate’s grounds, reconnect with your favourite vendors and check out what’s new. Stay up to date on participating vendors @leslievilleflea on Instagram.

Note: To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors, we will be implementing physical distancing measures as well as the use of masks and sanitizer.

Additional Details

Date And Time
Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to 05:00 PM

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine