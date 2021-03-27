The Leslieville Flea at Stackt Market

Join The Leslieville Flea outdoors from 11am to 6pm at STACKT MARKET. Shop from a variety of vendors selling vintage, salvaged, handcrafted goods and other cool finds. Satisfy your hunger and thirst with a variety of choices and wander this fabulous container market.

Dates; Saturday May 29, Saturday, June 26, Saturday July 24, Saturday, August 28, Saturday September 25Time; 11:00am- 6:00pm

Address; 28 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON (Front & Bathurst)

For all the details go to www.leslievilleflea.com

Note; To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors, we will be implementing COVID19 safety measures. This includes physical distancing, visitors are encouraged to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.