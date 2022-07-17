The Urban Makers Market

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The Urban Maker’s Market is back for July! Spend a fun afternoon of shopping, socializing and supporting local makers and artisans. Browse our wide selection of handmade goods & products from over 25 amazing vendors all under one roof! The first 25 guests in line will recieve a swag bag filled with local goodies so come early to snag a bag!
We’re a pet friendly event so bring your fur friends! Grab your shopping buddies and pop by, you won’t want to miss it!
– Free Admission
– Over 25 local vendors
– 2 blocks from Distillery District
– First 25 guests receive a Swag Bag full of local goodies!
– Ample street parking
– SPACE Coffee Bar
– The North Corner Food Truck (11am-4pm)
And so much more!
Location Address - 300 King St E
Event Price - Free Admission