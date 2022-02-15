The Welcome Market Pop-up

Buckle up for the first ever Welcome Market from Saturday Feb 19- Sunday Feb 20.

Hosted at 100 Ossington Avenue, this curated retail market will be filled with over 30 unique vendors from vintage clothing, retro decor, handmade rugs, fine jewelry and much much more! It’s a great opportunity to support and explore some incredible local shops and artists.

Be sure to follow @the.welcome.market for more information and updates.

〰️masks are required

〰️event is located on second floor with no elevator access

〰️ dogs are welcome! 🐩 🐕

〰️ we will have live entertainment, drinks and seating for those who have friends who take their time shopping!