The Welcome Market’s Summer Pop-up

From August 6 to 7, steps away from Trinity Bellwoods at Academy of Lions, we’ll have over 35 of your favourite local shops and artists, highlighting several BIPOC, Woman and Queer owned businesses!

1083 Dundas Street (Dundas/Shaw), Main Floor, accessibility-friendly

35+ vendors from vintage clothing to handmade goods to curated finds

11 am-6 pm. Dogs are always welcome!