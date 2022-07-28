The Welcome Market’s Summer Pop-up

- News
From August 6 to 7, steps away from Trinity Bellwoods at Academy of Lions, we’ll have over 35 of your favourite local shops and artists, highlighting several BIPOC, Woman and Queer owned businesses!
1083 Dundas Street (Dundas/Shaw), Main Floor, accessibility-friendly
35+ vendors from vintage clothing to handmade goods to curated finds
11 am-6 pm. Dogs are always welcome!
Location Address - 1083 Dundas Street West
Event Price - FREE!