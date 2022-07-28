Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Welcome Market’s Summer Pop-up

Jul 28, 2022

The Welcome Market’s Summer Pop-up

9 9 people viewed this event.

From August 6 to 7, steps away from Trinity Bellwoods at Academy of Lions, we’ll have over 35 of your favourite local shops and artists, highlighting several BIPOC, Woman and Queer owned businesses!

1083 Dundas Street (Dundas/Shaw), Main Floor, accessibility-friendly
35+ vendors from vintage clothing to handmade goods to curated finds
11 am-6 pm. Dogs are always welcome!

Additional Details

Location Address - 1083 Dundas Street West

Event Price - FREE!

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 6th, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Sun, Aug 7th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Location

Academy of Lions

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Community Events

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine