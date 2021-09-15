The Weston Farmers’ Market is one of the longest running markets of its kind in Toronto, opening annually for over 40 years. With its rich and storied history, the market has become a staple event that the Weston community enjoys visiting every year. Generations of families have visited this event on the weekend from Spring to Fall to enjoy some farm fresh produce, dairy, meats, eggs and finely prepared foods. As well it is an opportunity for local artisans to showcase their work to the community.

Market is every Saturday, from 8 am- 2 pm at Artscape Weston Common, 34 John Street.