Threading Change Clothing Swap & Youth Ideation Jam: Toronto Edition!

Threading Change is hosting another Toronto Clothing Swap! Come to meet the Threading Change community and bring your pre-loved items!

Threading Change is an ambitious and fully youth-led international organization. We need industries to step up, polluters to pay up, and all hands on deck. We are hosting another clothing swap for all genders and bodies in Toronto!

Swapping instead of buying new is a great way to exercise sustainable practices in your wardrobe. Did you know that only 1% of textiles around the world are recycled properly? Keep your old clothes out of the landfill, and give them a new life by swapping and trading. As the saying goes, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure!

Attendees are asked to bring 1-20 items each to swap. You will be given a ticket for every item you bring in. However many items you bring, that’s how many you can take.

Please note: No socks, swimsuits or underwear at the swap. Jewellery can be swapped if it has been cleaned. Kids’ clothing are also welcomed.

Swimsuits and bras can be swapped if they have never been worn, ideally with the tag still attached.

*Change rooms will be limited*

Come by to meet the Threading Change community and bring your pre-loved items to share and swap!

August 20 from 11 am to 3 pm. Free. More info/register at eventbrite.ca