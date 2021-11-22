‘Tis The Szn Market

Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 22, 2021

‘Tis the SZN to shop small on the first weekend of December. We’ll be hosting our first annual holiday vendor market at 639 Queen St W to showcase local Toronto shops and artists to support this season.

Our two floor event will be filled with over 20 vendors – from vintage to handmade, clothing to decor, accessories to art.. you name it! There’s a gift for everyone on your list.

Our vendor list is made up of your favourite virtual shops from your IG feed. Come and support and put faces to the name!!

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

