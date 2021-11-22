‘Tis The Szn Market

‘Tis the SZN to shop small on the first weekend of December. We’ll be hosting our first annual holiday vendor market at 639 Queen St W to showcase local Toronto shops and artists to support this season.

Our two floor event will be filled with over 20 vendors – from vintage to handmade, clothing to decor, accessories to art.. you name it! There’s a gift for everyone on your list.

Our vendor list is made up of your favourite virtual shops from your IG feed. Come and support and put faces to the name!!