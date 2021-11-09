Toronto Artisan Holiday Market

- News
Shop local this Holiday Season. Join us on December 12 at Twist Gallery on popular Queen West and help support our community of local artists and crafters.
The Market offers a wide variety of goods ranging from handmade jewelry, organic skincare, original art, home goods, artisanal gourmet condiments, pet products, and more.
Free Admission + Pet Friendly
Masks are mandatory and will be provided for free.
Location Address - 1100 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M6J 1H9
Event Price - Free Admission