Toronto Artisan Holiday Market

Nov 9, 2021

Shop local this Holiday Season. Join us on December 12 at Twist Gallery on popular Queen West and help support our community of local artists and crafters.
The Market offers a wide variety of goods ranging from handmade jewelry, organic skincare, original art, home goods, artisanal gourmet condiments, pet products, and more.

Free Admission + Pet Friendly
Masks are mandatory and will be provided for free.

Location Address - 1100 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M6J 1H9

Event Price - Free Admission

Sun, Dec 12th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 05:00 PM

Twist Gallery

Market or Showcase

Community Events

