Toronto Artisan Market

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Original art, handmade jewelry, home and holiday gifts in support of local artists. 11 am-5 pm. Free admission. Twist Gallery,.
Original art, handmade jewelry, home and holiday gifts in support of local artists. 11 am-5 pm. Free admission. Twist Gallery, 1100 Queen W. http://facebook.com/torontoartisan
Free Admission + Pet Friendly
HEALTH & SAFETY measures will be followed. Complimentary face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Location Address - 1100 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M6J 1H9
Event Price - Free Admission