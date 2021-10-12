Halloween

Oct 12, 2021

Toronto Artisan Market

Original art, handmade jewelry, home and holiday gifts in support of local artists. 11 am-5 pm. Free admission. Twist Gallery, 1100 Queen W. http://facebook.com/torontoartisan

Free Admission + Pet Friendly 

HEALTH & SAFETY measures will be followed. Complimentary face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1100 Queen Street W, Toronto, ON M6J 1H9

Event Price - Free Admission

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM
to 05:00 PM

Location
Twist Gallery

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

