We’re very excited to be back for another Toronto Queer Market in partnership with The 519! We have an amazing roster of over 30 vendors who will be exhibiting their wares outside at Barbara Hall Park beside The 519 Community Centre on July 16 from 11 am-6 pm. In case of rain, we will be moving indoors to The 519’s ballroom.

There will be a comedy and drag show from 3-4pm with Rush Kazi, Hillary Yaas, Messy Margaret, and Helen Grace, music, dancing, and so many goodies to come see! And best of all admission is free!