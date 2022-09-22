Truth and Reconciliation Day Indigenous Fashion Expo

Aaniin retail inc. is located inside Stackt Market. We are 100% Indigenous owned retailer and carry over 20 Indigenous brands. We are hosting a GTA Indigenous Fashion Showcase for Truth and Reconcilation Day. Each ticket provides you with an orange shirt for the event, and will help us with operating costs at our storefront. We provide low vending fees for Indigenous fashion designers, beadworkers, and other Indigenous owned businesses. We collaborate with a handful of artists to consistently raise each other up while taking back space in colonized spaces. There will be a dozen Indigenous fashion brands and designers that are located in the GTA showcasing their businesses, along with an upcoming Indigenous owned catering company Wiisinindaa [Let’s Eat]. Spend the evening indulging in delicious Indigenous fusion bites, listen to key note speakers and performers, shop from our many amazing Indigenous designers, and wear your orange shirt to stand together in solidarity with us. – 28 Bathurst Street. Stackt Market Toronto. Hosted by aaniin retail inc., Stackt Market and BMO Stackt Community Branch.