TTES: Team Toronto Etsy Sellers Holiday Market

Browse a a curated selection of Toronto’s most noteworthy Etsy sellers and crafters. Meet, shop, and discover all the local talent Toronto has to offer. Join us Sunday, November 15, 11 am-6 pm. Find all your handmade goods at The Great Hall (1087 Queen West). Admission is FREE and the first 50 visitors receive a complimentary swag bag.

To RSVP/See the sellers: facebook.com/events/1157363187936856

www.twitter.com/etsyteamtoronto
www.facebook.com/etsyteamtoronto
www.instagram.com/etsytoronto

 

2020-11-15 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-11-15 @ 06:00 PM
 

Market or Showcase
 

Community Events

The Great Hall

