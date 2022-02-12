Ménage presents the Urban Makers Market at SPACE on King. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the market will run from 10am-6pm. Ménage holds pop up markets within Toronto to showcase a variety of artisans and local makers within the GTA

Looking to buy a gift or treat yourself? Spend your Sunday socializing and shopping while supporting local businesses. The Urban Makers Market will include a photo booth, raffles + prizes, & a coffee bar. Complimentary swag bags will be gifted to the first 25 shoppers in line. Featured vendors for the Urban Makers Market can be seen @menage.toronto on Instagram.