Virtual Japan Market Spring 2021

Spring has arrived! Celebrate the cherry blossoms season with us at Virtual Japan Market from Apr.16-18 on Facebook!

Japan Market is based out of Vancouver but our goal is to connect with Japanese Canadian communities across Canada.

We would like to create a virtual space where vendors and customers can connect, and share Japanese culture.

Event will take place on our Facebook event page. https://fb.me/e/1Y2jkfZSq

There will be handmade crafts, art, Japanese merchandise, food, and services.

During the event, vendors from across Canada will be posting promos, special deals, and new products/services.

Join us and support the Japanese Canadian community! Please do share this event with your family and friends.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, visit our website http://japanmarket.ca to find out more details and how to apply.

This year, Sakura Days Japan Fair (SDJF) will be hosting their event (workshops and performances) on the same weekend. In collaboration with SDJF, we will be cross-promoting each other’s events. Visit their FB page for updates https://www.facebook.com/SDJF.v