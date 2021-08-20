COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Willowdale Yard Sale Day

Shop over 50 Yard Sales Happening in Willowdale August 21st! There will be 30 vendors selling in the parking lot at.

Aug 20, 2021

Willowdale Yard Sale Day

4 4 people viewed this event.

Shop over 50 Yard Sales Happening in Willowdale August 21st!

There will be 30 vendors selling in the parking lot at 70 Hilda Avenue from 9am-1pm! New and used items, handmade and baked goods too!

There are also over 25 yard sales happening in the neighbourhood at various addresses!

To check out when and where the yard sales are  happening and what they’re selling visit: bit.ly/yardsaledaymap 

 

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Your Email Address - sebastian@neighbourlink.org

Venue Address - 70 Hilda Avenue

Date And Time
2021-08-21 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-08-21 @ 04:00 PM

Location
70 Hilda Avenue, 70 Hilda Avenue

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Share With Friends