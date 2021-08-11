COVID-19

Aug 10, 2021

Withrow Park Farmers’ Market

Local food and an opportunity to connect directly with farmers and food entrepreneurs. To Oct 16. Saturdays 9 am-1 pm. Rain or shine. 725 Logan. http://www.withrowmarket.ca/

Additional Details

Event Price - Free!

Location - Withrow Park Farmers Market

Your Email Address - clfi.board@gmail.com

Venue Address - Withrow Park-725 Logan Avenue

Date And Time
2021-08-14 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-10-16 @ 01:00 PM

Location
Withrow Park-725 Logan Avenue, Withrow Park-725 Logan Avenue

Event Types
Market or Showcase

Event Category
Community Events

