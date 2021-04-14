YSDN 2021 GradEx: There∴fore

Exhibition of work of 112 graduates in the York University/Sheridan College Program in Design will be exhibited through an online graduation experience. The event will take place over two days. April 20 will be filled with insightful panel discussions from innovative speakers, engaging workshops, and project presentations from students. Topics will cover the varying landscape of post-graduation opportunities for designers, and will specifically address intersections in entrepreneurship and socio-cultural commentary. April 21st will feature project presentations and workshops and more. April 20 and 21. https://hopin.com/events/ysdn-2021-therefore