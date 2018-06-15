Markham Village Music Festival

Street festival with kids' zone (carnival rides, petting zoo, entertainment stage) plus live music and performance on the street by Before the Flood, Cheery O's, Chinese Collective Arts Association, fortysomething, Fuego Flamenco, Laurelle Augustyn, Marion Drexler Band, Mimi O'Bonsawin, Markham Concert Band, Ngoma Ensemble, Parai, Quincy Bullen, the Professors of Funk, Tonedogs and others.

Main Street in Markham from Hwy 7 to Bullock/Parkway (street will be closed to traffic on Friday and Saturday).

June 15-17: Friday – Main street 6-11 pm (Morgan Park Kids Zone 4:30-10 pm). Saturday – Main street 10 am-10 pm. Sunday – Morgan Park noon-8 pm. Free.

www.markhamfestival.com