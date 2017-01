Concert of gnawa music with the group directed by Fath Allah Laghrizmi. This group brings together talented musicians, including Khalil Abou Abdelmajid, who heads the group Bambara Trans. 9-10:30 pm. $15, stu/srs $10.

alliance-francaise.ca/en/culture/concerts/concert-of-gnawa-music-wth-the-group-marocouleurs