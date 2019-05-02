Marsha Wineman
Cobalt Gallery 870A Kingston, Toronto, Ontario M4E 1S3
Marsha Wineman presents BACK STITCHED, an exhibition where thread replaces ink or graphite in life drawings that are stitched in aida cloth or linen. Different than line laid on a surface such as paper, thread in cloth provides the method for a sensed or haptic experience where, without actual physical contact one knows the physicality of the thread and the fibre. May 2-30, reception 2-5 pm May 4.
Gallery hours: Wed-Fri noon to 6 pm // Sat noon to 5 pm // Sun noon to 4 pm.
Info
Cobalt Gallery 870A Kingston, Toronto, Ontario M4E 1S3 View Map
Art