Marsha Wineman presents BACK STITCHED, an exhibition where thread replaces ink or graphite in life drawings that are stitched in aida cloth or linen. Different than line laid on a surface such as paper, thread in cloth provides the method for a sensed or haptic experience where, without actual physical contact one knows the physicality of the thread and the fibre. May 2-30, reception 2-5 pm May 4.

Gallery hours: Wed-Fri noon to 6 pm // Sat noon to 5 pm // Sun noon to 4 pm.