Martin Klimas

Bau-Xi Photo presents a selection of large-format photographs by the German photographer. Feb 6-20.

https://bau-xi.com/collections/martin-klimas

Location - Virtual Event

 

2021-02-06 to
2021-02-20
 

Online Event
 

Art Exhibition
 

Art

Virtual Event

