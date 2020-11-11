Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.: The Experience

Immersive exhibition where guests at Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., the Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network, journey through an advanced, multi-room training facility, where they receive unprecedented access to the most sensitive intelligence and cutting-edge science behind the Avengers. After completing their training, they become integral members of the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. The Instagrammable, exhibition features multiple rooms dedicated to favourite Avengers characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, the Hulk, Thor and more. Along with getting up close and personal with original props and costumes straight from the big screen, guests are invited to examine Thor’s iconic hammer, explore Iron Man’s Hall of Armour, capture photos with Captain America’s shield, experience the contactless HULKBUSTER simulator and learn about Wakanda in a brand-new Toronto-exclusive Black Panther exhibit.

Nov 20-Jan 31, 2021. Tickets at https://www.avengersstationcanada.com

Special health and safety considerations have been made for the Canadian opening. A timed ticketed entry system and limited capacity allow for plenty of room to socially distance in the 25,000 square foot venue. Guests will undergo a health screening upon entry and masks are mandatory at all times within the exhibit. Diligent cleaning protocols have also been implemented. For more Health and Safety information, visit avengersstationcanada.com.