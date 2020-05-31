Marx, Nature and the Metabolic Rift

Speakers: Martin Empson, author of Land and Labour--Marxism, Ecology and Human History and Merv King, Algonquin activist and member of the United Steelworkers. The Covid crisis has exposed the failures of capitalism. The pursuit of profit has destroyed the natural balance in the global environment. Marx described this as the metabolic rift. This can be seen as politicians prop up a dying industry in the tar sands while the basic needs of people are not met. Please join us for this discussion. 2 pm. Free. socialist.ca