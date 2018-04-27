Marxism 2018

Conference by the workers, for the workers. Talks on climate chaos, poverty, inequality, racism and the rise of the far-right. Apr 28 panel is Year of Revolt! 50 years Since 1968, looks back at 1968, a year of mass resistance and protest by students and workers against war, oppression and imperialism.

Speakers include Ian Angus, Pam Frache, Carolyn Egan, Melissa Graham, Jesse McLaren, Norman Otis Richmond, Sandy Hudson and others.

Apr 27-28, Fri 7 pm, Sat 10 am-9 pm. $10/session or pwyc; conference $50-$100 sliding scale, stu/unwaged $20.