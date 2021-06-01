Marxism 2021: Socialist Ideas for a World in Crisis

Online conference with speaker Alex Callinicos, author of The Revolutionary Ideas of Karl Marx and past editor of the International Socialism Journal. June 13 at 1 pm. Register https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcO6uqj0oHNHVsps5ncU3IWQQdDm0HvOi
Other sessions will include:
Indigenous sovereignty & climate justice
What would a real green economy look like?
Police & the capitalist state
A rebel’s guide to Marx
The fight against racism and the far-right
How workers power will change the world
A world to win
