Marxism 2021: Socialist Ideas for a World in Crisis

NOW MagazineAll EventsMarxism 2021: Socialist Ideas for a World in Crisis

Online conference with speaker Alex Callinicos, author of The Revolutionary Ideas of Karl Marx and past editor of the International Socialism Journal. June 13 at 1 pm. Register https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcO6uqj0oHNHVsps5ncU3IWQQdDm0HvOi

Other sessions will include:
Indigenous sovereignty & climate justice
What would a real green economy look like?
Police & the capitalist state
A rebel’s guide to Marx
The fight against racism and the far-right
How workers power will change the world
A world to win

 

Date And Time

2021-06-13 @ 01:00 PM to
2021-06-13 @ 04:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

