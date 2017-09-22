Master and Commander: A Weekend in Nelson's Navy
Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
A unique immersive experience: Royal Navy, 1800. We explore naval life, writing with quill pens, eating the foods sailors knew, learning the dances they loved, tying knots and trying out a few cutlass moves! Tall-ship cruise, antique navigational instruments, sea shanties, five historical meals by firelight, dancing, merchants, games, demonstrations, workshops, and more. See website for schedule. $35-$195.
Info
Montgomery’s Inn 4709 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events