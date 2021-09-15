Master and Margarita

- News
Crow’s Theatre musical adaptation based on the novel by Mikhail Bulgakov, a salon-style work-in- progress performance in which the devil pays a visit to 1930s Moscow. Created by Mikaela Davies, Hailey Gillis, and Polly Phokeev. Oct 28-30 at 8 pm. $28.25. Guloien Theatre, 345 Carlaw. https://www.crowstheatre.com
Venue Name - Guloien Theatre
Location Address - 345 Carlaw
Event Price - $28.25