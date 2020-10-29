Master of Visual Studies Curatorial Studies Program Graduating Projects

Exhibition of the graduating projects of the 2020 MVS Curatorial Studies program students, Xenia Benivolski, Fatma Yehia, and Yuluo Wei. The three distinct curatorial projects explore a range of concerns, from what it means to create art outside the canon, artists’ consideration of the “militarization” of everyday life, to the re-interpretation of the mythical in a contemporary context. Oct 28 to Nov 21. Reserve a timed ticket. https://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/visiting-3/

Works included are:

Zanis Waldheims: The exhaustive thought

October 28 – November 21, 2020

University of Toronto Art Centre

Curated by Xenia Benivolski

http://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/zanis-waldheims-theexhaustive-thought/

If a Turtle Could Talk

October 28 – November 21, 2020

Justina M. Barnicke Gallery

Curated by Yuluo Wei

http://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/if-a-turtle-could-talk/

Overt: Militarization as Ideology

October 28 – November 21, 2020

University of Toronto Art Centre

Curated by Fatma Yehia

http://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/overt-militarization-asideology/