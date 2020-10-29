Master of Visual Studies Curatorial Studies Program Graduating Projects

NOW MagazineAll EventsMaster of Visual Studies Curatorial Studies Program Graduating Projects

 Exhibition of the graduating projects of the 2020 MVS Curatorial Studies program students, Xenia Benivolski, Fatma Yehia, and Yuluo Wei. The three distinct curatorial projects explore a range of concerns, from what it means to create art outside the canon, artists’ consideration of the “militarization” of everyday life, to the re-interpretation of the mythical in a contemporary context. Oct 28 to Nov 21. Reserve a timed ticket. https://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/visiting-3/

Works included are:

Zanis Waldheims: The exhaustive thought
October 28 – November 21, 2020
University of Toronto Art Centre
Curated by Xenia Benivolski
http://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/zanis-waldheims-theexhaustive-thought/

If a Turtle Could Talk
October 28 – November 21, 2020
Justina M. Barnicke Gallery
Curated by Yuluo Wei
http://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/if-a-turtle-could-talk/

Overt: Militarization as Ideology
October 28 – November 21, 2020
University of Toronto Art Centre
Curated by Fatma Yehia
http://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/overt-militarization-asideology/

