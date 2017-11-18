Master Potter at Work: Steven Heinemann

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

Steven Heinemann leads an intimate observation-based workshop in our Community Clay Studio for emerging, established, and curious ceramic makers, exploring key elements of his artistic process. A series of demonstrations will provide an opportunity for open discussion on the artist’s creativity and inspiration. 10 am-4 pm. $30. 

Gardiner Museum 111 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
