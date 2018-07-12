Masters Indigenous Games provide an opportunity for Indigenous adults to compete against others around the world. Participants compete in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoe (marathon), golf, hockey (ice), lacrosse, soccer, softball and volleyball. A cultural festival showcasing Indigenous artists, performers, storytellers and vendors will be taking place, as well as the Embody the Spirit Powwow. Jul 12-15, at Downsview Park & other venues, more details TBA. See website for details.