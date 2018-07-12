Masters Indigenous Games
Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5
Masters Indigenous Games provide an opportunity for Indigenous adults to compete against others around the world. Participants compete in archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, canoe (marathon), golf, hockey (ice), lacrosse, soccer, softball and volleyball. A cultural festival showcasing Indigenous artists, performers, storytellers and vendors will be taking place, as well as the Embody the Spirit Powwow. Jul 12-15, at Downsview Park & other venues, more details TBA. See website for details.
Info
Downsview Park 70 Canuck, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2C5 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Festivals