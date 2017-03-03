Masters Of Dreams: The English & South African Jewellers

Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

This film screening offers behind-the-scenes access to some of the world's most legendary jewellers, including Graff Diamonds and Stephen Webster. Followed by a talk by gemologist Ken McGrath. 7 pm. Free (RSVP required, ROM admission not included).

Free
Community Events, Film

416-586-5797

