Masters Of Modern is an exhibition organized by Knoll with support from DesignTO, Cadillac Fairview and Drechsel. Along with a display where the public can read and learn about Knoll, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Bauhaus designers, the layout of furniture is open for visitors to sit and experience the designs for themselves. A range of archival and iconic products will be on display.

Oct 15-Nov 7. Free. The exhibit is open Monday to Friday, 5:30 am-6:30 pm.