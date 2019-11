Mainstage Theatre Company presents a musical by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin, based on the novel by Roald Dahl. A gifted girl uses her imagination and sharp mind to fight against the cruel and cynical people in her life and change her destiny. Dec 13-15, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $35, stu $20.

mainstagetheatre.com